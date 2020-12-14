Holm Auto Good News: Bill to help alleviate NOAA pilot shortage

Jean Kozubowski

Special to The Salina Journal

Flying into a hurricane to collect real-time weather data might be the dream storm-chaser job.

Under a new program in legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., passed by both chambers of Congress and sent to the president for his signature, it could be possible to train for the job and have college expenses paid at the same time.

Moran’s fiscal year 2021 Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies bill included $1.5 million within NOAA to support programs aimed at recruiting and training pilots for service in the Commissioned Officer Corps of NOAA. Moran is chairman of the subcommittee.

NOAA pilots are charged with collecting airborne environmental data, such as real-time weather data on hurricanes.

Moran’s office reached out to Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus in the summer of 2019 for help with the bill, said K-State Polytechnic CEO and Dean Alysia Starkey.

Functioning similar to Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at many universities, the program was designed in coordination with K-State Polytechnic because of its expertise in training pilots, according to a news release from Moran’s office.

The campus is “really excited” about being able to apply for an NOAA ROTC program focused on pilot training, Starkey said. Any college or university training pilots can also apply.

“Training pilots is one of our core missions, and the opportunity created by this bill would provide a high-quality corps of fully funded students who are ready for university-level flight training in a variety of weather conditions,” she said.

Kurt Barnhart, professor of aviation, worked closely with Moran’s office on legislation.

“We live in the weather; it’s 24-7,” Barnhart said. “Training pilots to fly in all types of weather is critical.”

Kansans know the state can exhibit a rapidly changing climate, with many kinds of weather, including winds picking up and ice, he said.

Pilots will receive training in more extreme weather once they join NOAA, he said, learning to penetrate the wall of a hurricane and taking measurements while experiencing level 5 winds and lightning strikes.

“There’s more going on than in a normal type flight,” Barnhart said.

Hurricane hunters are NOAA pilots, he said, and their Lockheed P-3s spend a lot of time at the Salina airport, so there’s already some familiarity with the NOAA program.

There’ll also be a drone component — there may even be a track — and pilots could be duo-qualified in manned and unmanned flight, he said.

NOAA ROTC will be a military-type environment, Barnhart said. Graduates will wear uniforms and have a commitment to fly for NOAA after graduation. Flight training, which is expensive, will be paid for.

NOAA is one of the uniformed government services but not armed service, like the military, Barnhart said.

“Kansas State Polytechnic has a history of producing well-trained pilots and can create a pipeline of NOAA pilots ready to fly in a wide range of weather conditions to deliver critical data to scientists on the ground,” Moran said.

His legislation, S. 2910, was included in S. 2981, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Officer Corps Amendments Act of 2020, which passed the Senate on Nov. 16. It is an act to reauthorize and amend the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Officer Corps Act of 2002, and for other purposes.

Moran’s office said it expects the president to sign it into law soon.