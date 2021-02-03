Newton High School recognizes National Honor Society students

In the National Honor Society Virtual Induction Ceremony released on Jan. 29, 29 students were inducted into the Newton High School chapter.

Tthose inducted were Bryttan Adams, Lauren Anton, Andrew Barron, Daisy Buller, Madeline Duncan, Benjamin Friesen, Daniel Gonzalez-Arrevalo, Jakob Graber, Elly Green, Madelynn Hamm, Amy Hui-Lakey, Savannah Hunsucker, Clayton Kaufman, Zachary Kofoed, Caleb Koontz, Kalie Kosminski, Nikolas Lampman-Thompson, Hayley Loewen, Kaitlyn McMullin, Dayani Meisel-Silva, Ethan Neufeld, Ann Pomeroy, Elijah Redington, Jordyn Regier, Jennifer Rubio, Ember Suter, Camila Vaquera, Megan Watkins and Kayla Wong

To be in the National Honor Society, members must meet a set of requirements including a GPA of 3.5 or higher, the submission of five character references and involvement with three organizations (in or out of school) during their high school years. The pillars of the group are scholarship, service, leadership and character.