Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital’s Augusta Immediate Care to offer free COVID-19 test collection

Chad Frey

cfrey@thekansan.com

Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital is partnering with the Kansas Department of Health & Environment and Wichita State University Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory for a state pilot project for free COVID-19 testing.

This project is funded through the State of Kansas SPARK funding.

SBA’s Augusta Immediate Care Clinic at 401 W. Seventh St. in Augusta will be the COVID-19 Specimen Collection Site for this pilot. The project runs through the end of December 2020.

There are five dates the free COVID-19 tests will be offered: Dec. 15, 17, 18, 21 and 22

Patients must call the Augusta Immediate Care Clinic at 316-251-5788 to schedule an appointment time. Only a limited number of appointment times are available.

Once the patient schedules their appointment time they will also be scheduled a parking space outside of AICC.

Healthcare workers will collect the COVID-19 specimen while the patient remains in the vehicle.

Patients will be given information to log into WSU MDL’s SoftGenePortal from SCC Soft Computer to collect information regarding laboratory results.

For further information regarding this partnership, please visit https://www.gogettested.com/kansas.