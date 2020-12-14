Presbyterian Manor reports three deaths

Chad Frey

cfrey@thekansan.com

Newton Presbyterian Manor on Dec. 11 announced the deaths of three residents who had previously tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We are deeply saddened,” said Marc Kessinger. “I would encourage all to join us in praying for these residents’ families during this difficult time.”

The Manor also announced one health care resident, one essential health care worker and two non-direct resident care employees tested positive for the coronavirus at Newton Presbyterian Manor between Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.

One health care resident tested positive for the virus in mass testing Dec. 7. When the positive result was received, the resident was placed in COVID-19 isolation to be cared for by designated staff according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention infection control protocols and physician’s orders.

The campus will follow CDC and KDHE guidelines for when the residents may come out of isolation. Under the current guidelines, symptomatic residents may leave isolation when at least 72 hours have passed since resolution of the resident’s fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the resident’s symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Asymptomatic positive residents will quarantine for at least 10 days.

Two non-direct resident care employees tested positive for the virus in testing Dec. 7. The first employee last worked Dec. 7, and the second employee last worked Dec. 8. Both employees passed pre-shift screening and wore personal protective equipment as required.

On Dec. 9, 84 employees were tested for the coronavirus in the second round of surveillance testing. One essential health care worker tested positive. The employees last worked Dec. 8 in health care, passed pre-shift screening and wore personal protective equipment as required.

The employees will quarantine until cleared to return to work.

The campus follows CDC and KDHE guidelines in determining when employees and contractors may return to work. Under the current guidelines, the employee or contractor may return to work when at least 72 hours have passed since resolution of their fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and their symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. If asymptomatic, the employee or contractor must quarantine for at least 10 days before returning to work. Upon their return to work, Presbyterian Manor said, the facility will follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.

With these cases, the seven-day total for new COVID-19 cases is four – three employees and one resident. In-person visitation, group activities and communal dining remain on pause at the campus. Families are encouraged to schedule window and virtual visits with their loved ones during this time.