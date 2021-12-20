Trash, recycling fees to increase

Fees for trash and recycling taken to the Harvey County Transfers Station are about to go up.

The Harvey County Commission will review a resolution setting the fees for 2022 during its regular meeting Dec. 21. The resolution includes an increase of $1 for loads more weighing more than 2000 pounds.

"The rate changes are needed due to the Reno County landfill increasing their rates for municipal solid waste ... and the recycling fee increase in the contract with Waste Connections," wrote Justin Bland, director of the transfer station, in a memo to the commission.

The fees charged by the Reno County landfill is increasing by $1, from $33.00 per ton to $34.00 per ton, following a decision by the Reno County Commission in March. At that time the Reno County Commission also approved property tax and construction/demolition refuse hikes to support a building project at the landfill.

Owned by Reno County, the Reno County Landfill is a Regional Solid Waste Sub-Title D landfill serving Harvey, Kingman, McPherson, Rice, Reno, and Stafford Counties.

The the recycling fee increase is the result of a contract with Waste Connections, which will increase fees to $15.00 per ton. Waste Connections provides sorting and resale services for recycling materials at the Transfer Station.

Contract negotiations two years ago resulted in major changes to the recycling program, including fines and banning trucks with too much contamination of recycling materials. That led the city of Newton to abandon mandatory recycling in the city.

Proposed changes at the county transfer station include:

In county municipal solid waste — 0-500 pounds: no change; 520 -1040 pounds: no change; 1060 -1980 pounds: no change; 2000 pounds or more: $1 increase

Out of county municipal solid waste — 0-500 pounds: no change; 520 -1040 pounds: no change; 1060 -1980 pounds: $1 increase; 2000 pounds or more: $1 increase.

Special Waste: In-County, Out-of-County, and Friable Asbestos: $1 increase.

Recyclables: 0-1980 pounds: no change; 2000 pounds or more: $1 increase.