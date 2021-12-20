Sounds of Christmas at Lincoln Park

Sunday afternoon a couple dozen Christmas Carolers brought the sounds of Christmas to Lincoln Park Apartments.

Carolers of all ages, members of Grace Community Church, spent time singing to the residents of the apartment complex.

Lincoln Park apartments are 55+ Senior Community with an elevator, community gathering room and a small park on the grounds of what was once Lincoln Elementary school. The school was restored to create the apartment building in the 400 block of West Sixth.

For more photos of afternoon, visit thekansan.com.

