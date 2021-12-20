null

Holidays alter trash, recycling service

The City of Newton will observe Friday, Dec. 24 as a holiday altering, the curbside trash and recycling collection schedule.

Trash and recycling normally collected on Friday, Dec. 24, will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Trash and recycling normally collected Thursday, Dec. 23, will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The remainder of the week will be operated normally.

Kansan to not publish Christmas day

The Newton Kansan will not publish or deliver a print edition on Dec. 25, 2021. The Kansan will also not publish or deliver a print edition on Jan. 1, 2022.

City offices closed, meeting rescheduled

Newton city facilities, including city hall, will be closed Dec. 23 and 24 in observance of Christmas.

The regular meeting of the City Commission scheduled for Dec. 28 has been canceled, rescheduled as a special meeting for the same day at noon.

City facilities will also be closed Dec. 31 in observance of the new year.