'Glow Riders' light up the night

Friday a group of cyclists gathered in Ash Street Park to create a non-traditional light show for Christmas — a winter "Glow Ride."

Bicyclists used glow sticks and battery operated lights to decorate their bicycles for a ride on the Sand Creek Trail through Newton.

"We had 12 cyclists, all were enthused about it," said Dan Shifflett, member of Walk and Roll Harvey and event organizer.

Members of Harvey County 4H served hot chocolate to riders at Ash Street Park.

Walk and Roll Harvey hosted a similar event in Sedgwick during July. Shifflett said the plan is for an annual "Glow Ride."

Walk and Roll Harvey is a working group of the Healthy Harvey Coalition of Harvey County. The group mission is to promote active transportation, to include walking, bicycling, wheelchairs, and possibly other alternatives.

The group was instrumental in creating a bicycling master plan for Newton following the ReNewton project about a decade ago. That plan has led to dedicated bicycle lanes on Meridian Avenue and shared bicycle lanes on other city streets. The group has also worked on a bicycle/pedestrian path from Newton to Hesston, which lacks funding.

Walk and Roll Harvey has also supported the Chisholm Trail Ride, which has supported the creation of a master bike plan in North Newton, safety signage throughout Harvey County and the purchase of therapeutic bicycles.

