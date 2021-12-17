Harvey County, Newton, approve state opioid settlement

Both the city of Newton and Harvey County will be joining a settlement against drug companies created at the state level — the result of lawsuits filed by counties and municipalities across the state.

The action is the result of a bill passed by the Kansas Legislature during the 2021 session designed to limit future opioid litigation by municipalities.

"This does likely cause our settlement amount in Harvey County to be lower than anticipated," said Anthony Swartzendruber, county administrator. "With the adoption House Bill 2079 this really is our best option to receive any settlement funds."

Harvey County filed a civil suit in 2018 against the those legally responsible for the wrongful distribution of prescription opiates and the effects it has had on Harvey County.

During the 2021 legislative session, HB 2079 created the Kansas Fights Addiction Act, which addresses the use of funds received from opioid litigation and establishes limits on future opioid litigation by municipalities.

"This bill changed the way municipalities go about seeking funds as result of this litigation," Swartzendruber said. "... Basically, the state attorney general wants to be representing all municipalities in Kansas as opposed to the municipalities having their own representation within this lawsuit."

Based on this legislation, the Kansas Attorney General, the League of Municipalities, and the Kansas Association of Counties have created a Memorandum of Understanding outlining the distribution of of settlement funds received from the opioid litigation of the Kansas Attorney General.

The state will receive 75 percent of all funds, with Kansas municipalities sharing the remaining 25 percent.

"[County representation] believes this is the county's best option," Swartzendruber said.

The county approved the memorandum at it's Dec. 14 meeting, the city did the same at its meeting the same day.