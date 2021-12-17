Windbreaks on the decline

On a drive through the county, you might notice rows of trees — windbreaks planted in the 1930s right after the dust bowl. They were planted as a way to prevent soil erosion.

"Windbreaks still provide many uses across these regions for not only wind erosion but wildlife habitat and snow breaks across the west," said Andrew Blubaugh, Regional Commercial Manager at Bayer Crop Science and member of Harvey County Farm Buruea.

He said, however, one of those uses today was not preventing days like Wednesday — when wind gusts hit about 60 miles per hour locally and as much as 70 mph in the state of Kansas.

That storm forced the closure of Interstate 70 near Salina and trees to be uprooted in Newton along with building damage statewide.

"I don't believe that any extra windbreaks would have helped with these extreme cases. A Lot of the dust blowing was due to late planted conventional wheat fields where the drought didn't allow for adequate fall growth," Blubaugh said.

Rick Schlender, who serves on the Harvey County Farm Bureau board of directors, said the purpose of the windbreaks is not for days like Wednesday, and they were not constructed with that in mind.

"I am sure that if we had enough tree windbreaks, we would have helped yesterday, but tree rows would have had to be close together to do this," Schlender said. " It reminds me of what my father said about the tree rows in Europe during his time in WW II, field size was 10 acres at most with trees all around them. So, with the efficiency of equipment today, this isn't feasible. We aren't going to convince producers today to decrease field size to make a difference."

And, windbreaks are heading the other direction — rather than expansion they are losing ground. And those windbreaks in place are deteriorating.

the Great Plains Initiative 2 is a continuation of an inventory of windbreaks in Kansas, Nebraska and the Dakotas that first began in 2008 and is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.

The most recent inventory of windbreaks in the Great Plains – completed in 2019 – indicates windbreaks throughout the region are deteriorating. The report is available online from the Kansas Forest Service.

“In the 1930s, at the height of the Dust Bowl, the federal government invested $13.8 million to establish more than 200 million trees and shrubs in windbreaks throughout the Great Plains,” Atchison said. “Today, this green infrastructure exceeds 80 years of age and is in a state of age- and climate-related decline.”

Atchison said there are more than 118,000 windbreaks in Kansas, comprising 261,000 acres and stretching 31,348 miles – enough to cross the state east to west more than 76 times.

The 2019 data from the Great Plains Initiative reported that 45% of Kansas’ windbreaks are in good condition, 37% in fair condition and 18% in poor condition.

"I agree that our tree windbreaks are deteriorating but would say that Harvey County's are better than areas to the west that I travel in," Schlender said. "I Have seen a lot of tree windbreaks removed in the past 30 years in the Reno, Rice areas. Have always thought that as I drove west of McPherson that I was entering western Kansas as there are not a lot of trees to block your view."

Those who removed windbreaks did so because of a belief that they led to reduced yields on farm ground.

"As we have seen now that we have yield monitors, yes there is yield loss close to the tree rows but as you move away from the tree row, yield is improved from the tree rows blocking wind," Schlender said. "The Kansas forestry department has asked for yield data to verify this effect for the past several years."

According to Atchison, the average windbreak in Kansas only takes up a little more than two acres and is generally around 1,500 feet in length.

About 61% are farmstead windbreaks planted around homes and outbuildings, 26% are field windbreaks to reduce soil erosion, which aids crop yields and 11% are windbreaks to provide protection for livestock.

“Since 55% of our windbreaks are in fair to poor condition, it suggests that there is a real need to encourage our farmers and ranchers to renovate and manage windbreaks before they lose their ability to provide protection,” Atchison said. “Fortunately, we have USDA conservation programs like (the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, EQIP) that can help with the cost of renovating and establishing windbreaks.”

To illustrate the importance of windbreaks, Atchison pointed to the fact that Kansas has 2.5 million acres of cropland where the soils are particularly susceptible to erosion, many of these in southwest and south-central Kansas. An inventory kept by the Natural Resources and Conservation Service indicates that Kansas croplands experience 70.6 million tons of wind erosion annually – or about 2.68 tons per acre each year.

“Clearly there is still a need for field windbreaks,” Atchison said, “and the Great Plains Initiative 2 provides the information we need to sustain and manage them.”

Blubaugh said there are other key conservation steps to take for producers — and labeled windbreaks as obsolete in conservation.

"One of the biggest factors is the use of No-till and minimum till Farming. Which has greatly improved wind erosion. The other factor is the use of irrigation which removed a large amount of windbreaks for the use of center pivots. Plowing has almost disappeared in most regions which was a major cause of soil erosion caused by wind," Blubaugh said.

That, however, can come with a dowside — one seen Wednesday. No till practices leave crop residue in the field, and that can lead to fires.

" As we have more residue left on the surface, this is fire fuel load for fires that took place in many areas yesterday," Schlender said.

"The biggest concern [Wednesday] was from fire danger," Blubaugh added. "No amount of windbreaks would have helped with that. I had a large customer that lost a good portion of their no-till wheat stubble yesterday south of Leoti. House and animals survived but the loss in ground cover will affect crops for the upcoming year and be a major factor in reduced yields from moisture loss."

There is funding available through the Natural Resources Conservation Service for those who want to restore or establish windbreaks

Atchison said farmers and ranchers interested in renovating windbreaks should first contact a district forester, who can provide on-site advice for renovating the windbreaks, and connect producers with EQIP assistance to help get the work done.

There are seven forest districts in Kansas. The contact information for each is available on the website for the Kansas Forest Service, or interested persons can call the state office in Manhattan at 785-532-3300.