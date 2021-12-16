Wind batters Kansas, midwest

A windstorm that set records swept through Kansas and neighboring states Wednesday, leaving Harvey County with minimal damage while wildfires kicked up in other areas of the state.

According to The Storm Prediction Center, the day set a record for the most hurricane force wind gusts — defined as 75 miles per hour or stronger — in a day at 55.

Winds in Newton topped out at 66 miles per hour during the event.

According to the National Weather Service, grassfires developed from western into central Kansas, including a very large fire across north-central Kansas — leading to the smell of smoke not only in Harvey County but as far away as Kansas City, Kansas.

We did not have any catastrophic fire events, but we still experienced the brunt of the high winds," said Gary Denny, director of Harvey County Emergency Management. Over the course of the event, Harvey County experienced dozens of lines down, and most included street closures, or partial closures, due the either trees or utility poles down."

In Newton a stop light arm at First and Meridian Street collapsed. The intersection was changed to a four-way stop as the city works on repair of the light.

There were no building damage reports in Newton, and few in the county.

"I only know of one building west of Hesston that lost most of its roof during the high winds," Denny said.

According to Evergy, over the course of the storm, 258,000 electrical customers lost power. Crews began working on power restoration right away and work continues. As of noon Thursday, power had been restored to more than 80 percent of affected customers.

The storm system brought tornadoes to Nebraska and Iowa. At Kansas City International Airport the traffic control tower was evacuated.

The Harvey County area also was under a severe thunderstorm watch for a portion of the day, though that led to less than an inch of rain.

"In the Agriculture arena, South Central Kansas KS probably fared better than Western or North Central Kansas," Denny said. "We may have experienced some crop damage from the sandblasting effects of wind-blown dust. Certainly there was considerable topsoil loss in areas, along with damage to fences and minor damage to agriculture buildings, but we are not aware of any devastating damage in the agriculture arena."