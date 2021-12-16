Juvenile detention facility struggling with capacity, staffing

On a fairly regular basis members of the Harvey County Commission highlight how much the county is paying for juvenile detention on a monthly basis — and lately asking why they have been seeing unfamiliar locations listed in the warrant checks they approve.

Normally when a juvenile is deemed detention eligible by an assessment tool used by community corrections, and the detention is approved by the county prosecutor's office, said juveniles are placed in the Reno County Juvenile Detention Center.

The center is used by Harvey, Butler and McPherson Counties — along with about 15 other counties as well.

The Detention Center is a temporary, secure facility which currently has the capabilities of dealing with up to 21 youth, males and females, ranging in age of 10 to their 18th birthday.

That number has been reduced, thanks to COVID-19 and staffing issues.

"The population of the detention center is very fluid, often changing daily. However, due to staffing constraints, we are limited to how many juveniles can be admitted," said Shelly Bredemeier, director of the Reno County Juvenile Detention Center. "Currently, we are not able to exceed 14 youth. We reserve two beds for possible Reno County admissions."

The facility has been running at capacity on a regular basis as of late — with at least four juveniles from Harvey County turned away in the last month.

"We don’t currently track non admits" said Shelly Bredemeier, director of the Reno County Juvenile Detention Center. "The decision to accept is determined by bed space which at any given time, can vary greatly."

Some of those juveniles have been placed in other facilities — this year facilities in Junction City and Ottawa have been tapped on the shoulder when a placement has been needed.

The Reno County Juvenile Detention Center charges $150 per day, per juvenile, to the county sending the juvenile for a stay in detention. That stay can be a 48-hour hold for a detentionary hearing, or longer if the court deems the juvenile should remain there throughout court proceedings.

The average length of stay is approximately 10 days. Almost all of the Youth placed in the Detention Center are Juvenile Offenders or alleged to be juvenile offenders.

Those offenders receive three meals and a snack each day — and they attend school during the week. School work is monitored by Hutchinson USD 308. Throughout the day jevinles assist with daily chores. They can also attend zoom and/or in person meetings with family or court. Attorneys and families can also visit juveniles via phone.

"The daily schedule for juveniles are fairly structured, they have 3 meals and a snack daily," Bredemeier said. "... Evening hours include a structured activity called Choices, which can be a discussion on a current or past event or a discussion about positive life skills. The rest of the evening will focus on individual time when youth can watch movies, play video games, read or write letters before showers and preparing for bed."

Juveniles at the facility can join a Bible study that meets twice a week and attend a church service at the facility on Sundays.

The facility has made adjustments due to COVID-19 during the past two years.

"Like many other agencies, we have made accommodations to improve safety and cleanliness in our building and during daily activities," Bredemeier said. "On a daily basis, the rooms and common living areas are cleaned with an Electrostatic sanitizing sprayer. We still have occasional staff and youth who test positive and are quarantined from the other residents."

And throughout much of the pandemic, the facility has struggled with staffing issues.

There are currently positions open, which has lead to a reduction in the number of detention placements available.

"Yes, staffing issues have been an issue for several months," Bredemeier said. "Due to FMLA, Covid, work comp and retirements, we have not been fully staffed for most of this year. We are currently seeking applicants for two open positions in detention."

Counties that contract with Reno County include Barber, Barton, Butler, Comanche, Cowley, Elk, Ellsworth, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, McPherson, Pawnee, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Russell, Stafford and Sumner.