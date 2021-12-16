'Omicron' reaches Kansas

null

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Dec. 16 the state Health and Environmental Laboratories has found the Omicron variant of the COVID- virus in one Kansas resident — an adult from Franklin County.

“Since the Omicron variant was classified as a Variant of Concern, KDHE’s Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories has been working to identify the variant in the state," said Janet Stanek, Acting Secretary, said. "Through genomic sequencing, they were able to confirm the first case of the Omicron variant in Kansas,”

The individual with the Omicron variant is a vaccinated adult who has not received a booster dose. No additional details will be released.

KDHE laboratories are screening all current positive PCR COVID-19 samples received for a specific genetic characteristic that would indicate the Omicron variant. Any samples that screen positive will be sequenced for confirmation of the Omicron variant.

“The detection of the variant does not come as a surprise," Stanek said. "This virus is highly infectious and transmittable. We must do our part to protect ourselves and those around us by using the tools available to us.”