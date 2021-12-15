Three things that happened at city commission

The Newton City Commission met Dec. 14, here are three highlights:

Met property developers

Louis Robelli of Murdock Properties. made an appearance at the Newton City Commission Dec. 14, a real estate developer who has developed properites in Park City.

He is looking for his next project.

"I believe you guys have a diamond in the rought up here, and I would like to tap into it," Robelli said.

He recently developed several properties at the northeast corner of I-135 Highway and 101st Street North in Park City.

"I am out of ground there and I am looking for my next development," he said.

He is seeking the purchase of 185 acres of city owned property for a price of $7,250 per acre.

The commission also approve a resolution proposing the establishment of a Rural Housing Incentive District to open the doors for a residential project.

This project is set to create seven duplexes that fit the affordable housing set out as a priority in the housing study. The total investment for he project is estimated to be about a $2 million.

Project developer Central Park Studios LLC, requested the creation of a Rural Housing Incentive District. RHIDs were created by Kansas State Statute in 1998 to aid developers by assisting in the financing of public improvements such as water and sewer lines, streets, curbs, gutters, electric and gas lines, etc. The developer funds 100% of the public improvements, and the RHID recaptures 100% of the incremental real property taxes created by the housing development project for a period of up to 25 years. The funds are used to pay down the cost of the public improvements. The developer can not recapture more funds than the actual cost of the infrastructure.

Reorganization

The commission swore in three members who were recently reelected — Leroy Koehn, Rod Kreie and Kathy Valentine.

The commission appointed Clint McBroom as mayor and Koehn as vice mayor.

Approved bids for a water tank project

The commission approved bids for a project to replace a water tank on East First Street with two smaller tanks.

The cost of the new tanks and water tower painting, including land expenses, engineering design and inspection was estimated at $5.2 million. The city has obtained a loan through the State of Kansas Public Water Supply Loan Fund for the entire amount at a gross interest rate of 1.26% per annum. Loan payments will be made from water utility revenues.

After years of working on the project — starting that work in 2016 — the city is finally in a position to move forward. Construction of the new, additional tank will begin in February. Demolition of the old, 3.8 million gallon tank constructed in 1939 will begin in the fall of 2022, with construction of a new tank at the same location to follow.