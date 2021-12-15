Old 81 project moving forward, shoulders under review

null

Bids for the largest county road project in decades were opened in November, and have been reviewed by engineers and the road and bridge department. The good news is the low bid for reconstruction of Old 81/Hesston Road from Newton to the county line met specifications and came in about $1 million under estimates.

The low bid, with all add alternates, came from Pearson Construction at more than $3.6 million.

Because of that, county road and bridge representatives and engineers have been talking to Pearson Construction about the shoulders as bid and designed.

"When this project began, we entertained shoulder widths of nearly every dimension, trying to decide what would fit and what we could afford and what we could realistically get bids for under estimates," said Jim Meier, superintendent of the Road and Bridge department. "What you saw was a bid for three-foot shoulders. That was the minimum ... We are talking to [contractors] to see if it would be feasibility to construct a four-foot wide shoulder and what it would come to monetarily."

Meier said a request has been made about the feasibility, and cost, of widening the shoulders to four feet. Currently there is little to no shoulder on the rural portions of the road between Newton and Hesston.

"The benefit of that is long term. If you begin with a three foot shoulder, in 10 to 12 years from now we could have four more inches of additional asphalt on that road. I can realistically see that. The more you come up in lift, the more narrow you make that pavement surface," Meier said.. "... If we provide a four foot shoulder, it assures us more surface area on which to build on the future without narrowing that width."

There will be no additional engineering costs.

"If it helps with the longevity of the road, that is something we need to discuss. ... I want to hear the proposal," Westfall said.

The price tag will be critical to the commission considering the proposal.

"I don't see that much benefit in one more foot of shoulder, since it is not a driving lane," said commissioner Randy Hague. "Just because our bid came in a million under estimate I do not feel the need to spend that extra million."

Construction should take about 150 working days — which translates into about eight months of construction on the roadway using five day weeks.

The plan, as bid, will allow contractors to close roughly one-mile sections of the road at a time and use gravel roads as detours as needed.

The project bid proposed start date of March 2022. Construction is expected to take through October or November of 2022.

In other business the commission:

* Approve the donation of up to $2,500 to Harvey County Habitat for Humanity through the waiver of solid waste tipping fees

• Appointed the Newton Kansan as the official newspaper of Harvey County. The Kansan was the low bidder for the publication of legal notices.

• Learned the county will be paying fees for investigative and evaluation services ordered by district court in shooting case. Estimates are $7,200.

• Accepted a revised Emergency Operations Plan.

• Approved a Disaster Relief Determination to abate $166.70 of the 2021 property taxes for the parcel at 508 W. 1st St. in Newton that was destroyed byfire.