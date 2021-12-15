COVID-19 vaccine turns one year old

On the one one-year anniversary of the administration of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccinations in Kansas Harvey County is in the middle of spike of infections — and an increase of hospitalizations for the virus.

During her weekly report to the Harvey County Board of Commissioners, Health Department Director Lynette Redington told the commission there were eight county residents hospitalized — one had been released over the weekend.

"The majority are unvaccinated individuals," Redington said. "The virus definitely affects our unvaccinated population greater than or vaccinated individuals.

In Harvey County 602.7 per 1,000 residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose of a two dose vaccine.

According to KDHE, since Dec. 14, 2020, eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines have expanded to anyone ages 5 or older, and they are widely available across the State. As of December 13, 58 percent of Kansans have now received at least one vaccine dose, which equates to nearly 1.8 million Kansans.

“We are very fortunate to have a vaccine that can protect us against contracting, becoming seriously ill or dying of COVID-19. The vaccine is safe, effective and available throughout our state,” Janet Stanek, Acting Secretary said. “We are very grateful for all the health care and essential workers who have helped our state keep moving forward as we all tackle the immense challenges of the pandemic.”

Harvey County has recorded 5,884 cases since the pandemic began, with 151 new cases in the week ending Dec. 12.

"Continue to wash your hands, use you sanitizers, physical distance and use masks. If you are outdoors you can be a little safer without your mask on," Redington said. "If you are looking for vaccines, go to vaccines.gov."

Free testing is available in the county, some without an appointment. Appointments are not needed at the Chisholm Trail Retail and Outlet Shops, 601 SE 36th Street. Testing is available at that location from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays.

Visit knowbeforeyougoks.com for more information

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit KansasVaccine.gov. Appointments are available at the Harvey County Health Department.

“I was relieved last year when we were able to get the vaccine, because it gave us a way to better protect ourselves so that we could care for all the patients with COVID-19 coming to us for care," said Kristen Garrett, an RN in the Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Medical Intensive Care Unit, and the first person in Kansas to receive the authorized Pfizer vaccine stated, "This year, I am just sad because we have vaccines, yet we're seeing another surge of critically ill patients with the virus and most of them are unvaccinated."

Maggie Hagan, MD, an infectious disease specialist and the medical director for Infection Prevention at Ascension Via Christi was also one of the first Kansans to receive the vaccine. She added, "the vaccine was a shot of hope when it first became available to frontline caregivers a year ago and it still is now that it is widely available for those 5 and older. The more people who are vaccinated, the less the virus circulates and the fewer chances of it mutating and the pandemic continuing."