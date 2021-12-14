Wichita suspect arrested following 'Lock-in' at Northridge Elementary

nullA notice to parents at about 1:40 p.m. a "lock-in" was issued at Northridge Elementary, meaning no one was being allowed in or out of the school.

The action was taken in conjunction with the Newton Police Department during the department's hunt for a man wanted by the Wichita Police Department for charges of domestic battery by strangulation.

"There is a suspicious character in close proximity to the school," said Carly Stavola,

Director of Communications for Newton Public Schools. "We had to issue a lock-in."

According to the school district at the time of parental notification there was "no present danger to students."

The lock-in was lifted at about 2:15 p.m., when officers took the suspect into custody.

At about noon Dec. 14 officers went to a home on Windsor Drive to locate the suspect. Officers spoke with a resident of the home who said the suspect was there. Before officers contacted the suspect, he ran from the rear of the house.

Officers searched the area on foot and by car, as well as using a drone. Due to the proximity of the house to Northridge Elementary, the school doors were locked.

At about 2 p.m. the suspect turned himself in to Newton police. He was released to the Wichita Police Department for investigation.