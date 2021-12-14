Business Buzz

Ide promoted to Director of Access Services

Prairie View announced Dec. 13 the promotion of Brent Ide, LSCSW, to Director of Access Services. He most recently served as lead crisis clinician in the Access Services Department.

As director, Ide will provide clinical supervision to crisis clinicians, conduct mental health reform screens, administer admission assessments, meet with individuals for same-day therapy services, and speak to those who call Prairie View’s mental health crisis hotline (800-362-0180).

“I am excited for this opportunity to lead the crisis/access department,” says Ide.

The transition to this new role came very naturally for Ide, says Patrick Flaming, vice president of access services.

“Brent’s experience at Prairie View, specifically in the crisis department, makes him the perfect fit for this position,” says Flaming. “His advocacy for those we serve in Harvey, Marion and McPherson counties is impressive, and he always places the patient’s safety and wellbeing above all else.”

In the last year, the Access Services department has evolved and added new ways in which it serves the organization, including:

Coordinating admissions to the Prairie View inpatient psychiatric hospital and the Partial Hospital program during business hours

Completing initial assessments for new clients wanting to initiate services as soon as possible, then referring them to outpatient clinicians

Completing initial assessments for school-based referrals from several school districts in Prairie View’s catchment area (Harvey, Marion and McPherson counties)

The department continues to respond to crisis calls, complete crisis walk-in appointments, and work with local hospitals and other community partners to complete assessments for those clients who are in crisis and assisting with coordinating the level of treatment most appropriate for each individual.

Ide hopes to continue to build upon the relationships made with community partners so Prairie View can better meet the needs of the communities which it serves.

Already a member of the McPherson County Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiation Team, Ide hopes to expand this type of collaboration with other local law enforcement agencies.

“When I look at the big picture, I am excited to explore ways that we can expand crisis stabilization options that will be designated to provide support and treatment for clients in the least restrictive environment possible.”

Ide acknowledges asking for help can be intimidating, but he encourages individuals to seek help sooner rather than later.

“We are not created to do life alone, and this is especially true when we face challenges, big or small. Reaching out for help is the first step in taking control of a situation and moving towards finding a solution. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness or failure; it is a way to build strength and overcome the challenges that we face.”

Prairie View adds clinicians

Michaela Hastings, LMSW, and Madison Leterle, LMSW, have joined the Prairie View Access Services Department as crisis clinicians.

They will help individuals having a mental health crisis by answering Prairie View’s mental health crisis hotline, speaking with individuals who walk into Prairie View’s Newton office for same-day therapy services, administer admission assessments, and perform mental health reform screens.

“I am very pleased that Madison and Michaela joined our team,” says Patrick Flaming, vice president of access services. “The access department serves as sort of the safety net for Prairie View, providing support to those seeking mental health services in Marion, McPherson and Harvey counties and beyond.”

In a department where the pace is often fast, the Access Services Department also supports Prairie View’s psychiatric hospital and outpatient providers.

“We strive to meet people where they are, helping them identify available resources to get them moving in a direction that will best help them meet their goals," says Flaming.

Hastings and Leterle were both attracted to mental health care because they want to make a difference in the lives of people living with mental illness or other mental and behavioral health conditions.

“I have always been intrigued by mental health and had a passion for serving others,” says Leterle. “I love being able to help people navigate mental illness, help them take back control of their lives, and help restore hope when it, at times, feels like it has been lost.”

For Hastings, accepting the position at Prairie View meant the opportunity to serve more people.

“Community mental health centers are a hub of resources and services that are incredibly valuable,” she says. “I’m grateful to work in an environment where my clients have access to those resources.”

Hastings and Leterle will see individuals of all ages.

Hastings earned her bachelor’s degree in human services and psychology from Friends University and her master’s of social work degree from Wichita State University.

Leterle holds two bachelor’s degrees from Tabor College in psychology and social work, and a master’s of social work degree from Campbellsville University.

For more information, please call Prairie View at 800-992-6292. A mental health crisis hotline is available anytime at 800-362-0180.

NMC Health announces 2021-2022 Board of Directors

Newton Healthcare Corporation (dba NMC Health) recently announced the appointment of new officers and new members to its board of directors.

Marilyn Wilder will chair the Board of Directors, accepting the position from outgoing Board Chair and retiring board member, Willis Heck, in November. Wilder will serve through October 31, 2022.

The officers for the 2021-2022 NMC Health Board of Directors are:

Marilyn Wilder, Chair

Matthew Schmidt, Vice Chair

Chris Conrade, Secretary

Barth Hague, Assistant Secretary

Ron Lang, Past Chair

Val Gleason, President

Robert Palmer of Newton, owner of Back Alley Pizza, and Richard Stinnett of Newton, president of Business Technology Career Opportunities, Inc., also recently joined NMC Health’s 19-member governing board.

A complete listing of NMC’s board of directors is available at https://www.mynmchealth.org/about-nmc/leadership/.

NMC’s Board of Directors also recently welcomed Emily Webb, MD, who represents the organization’s physicians and providers as Medical Staff President. She will serve her term on the Board of Directors through June 30, 2022.

Dr. Webb’s fellow Medical Staff Board Officers through June 30, 2022, are:

Stephanie Gibson, M.D., Vice President

Jonathan Jantz, M.D., Secretary

Hossein Amirani, M.D., Member At-Large

Robert Dillard, M.D., Past President

Former VPIA Tieszen will return to the position at Bethel College

A familiar face returns to Bethel College to lead the Office of Institutional Advancement.

Pam Tieszen, Lancaster, Pa., will become Bethel’s next vice president for institutional advancement (VPIA) on Feb. 1, 2022, after serving in the position 2014-16.

“I am excited about returning to Bethel College and joining the advancement team and president’s cabinet,” Tieszen said.

“The Bethel College alumni and community hold warm memories and I look forward to engaging plans for a bright future after five years at Lancaster Mennonite Schools.”

Since 2017, Tieszen has been the superintendent of the private K-12 system in Lancaster, Pa.

Before taking the VP position at Bethel the first time, Tieszen was head of school, from 2008-14, at Freeman (S.D.) Academy, another small, private, K-12 school system.

“I am delighted to welcome Pam back to Bethel College,” said President Jon C. Gering.

He added, “Her name was brought up independently for this position by many alumni and donors. I am impressed with her seriousness of purpose, her executive presence and her warmth toward the constituents of Bethel College.

“She has a rare combination of talents and experiences that will elevate the college and the Office of Institutional Advancement.”

Tieszen has an A.A. degree from Freeman Junior College and completed her B.A. at Jamestown (N.D.) College.

She earned her M.A. in educational leadership from the University of Sioux Falls, S.D., and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.

AGCO names 2021 Operator of the Year

Annual award recognizes application professionals for skill, dedication, customer service, and community involvement.

DULUTH, GA | AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, named Kolby Watson of the J.R. Simplot Company and St. Anthony, Idaho, the 2021 Operator of the Year at the Agricultural Retailers Association (ARA) Annual Conference & Expo in San Antonio, Texas, on December 1, 2021. The award recognizes the skills, dedication, and customer service demonstrated by application professionals to their local communities.

“I’m humbled by this recognition and very appreciative of the honor,” said Watson. “The other finalists are such amazing professionals and community supporters, and I was just thankful to be nominated alongside them. This experience has been surreal and exciting, and I’m so grateful to everyone who made it possible.”

As Operator of the Year, Watson won an all-expense-paid trip to the ARA conference and a commemorative trophy. He will also receive a side-by-side utility vehicle (or cash equivalent) and 100 hours use of the all-new Fendt Rogator® 900 Series applicator.

Watson is well known in his community for his professional skills and devotion to helping others. Customers specifically request his services in Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana for difficult and tedious jobs, which require long hours and great attention to detail. Watson stays abreast of the industry’s fast-paced agronomy developments as a statewide consultant and a regional Certified Crop Advisor.