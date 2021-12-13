Newton water project on agenda for approval

A plan to replace a more than 3 million gallon water tank on First Street hit a small snag when bids were opened for the more than $5 million project came in above engineering estimates.

"During the bidding process, after answering multiple questions from the contractors, it became clear the bids were going to come in higher than originally anticipated and the project estimates were adjusted," wrote Suzanne Loomis, director of public works, in a memo to the city commission. "The low bidder, Preload, LLC, out of Louisville, Kentucky ended up $2,644 over the Engineer's Estimate."

A second bidder was "significantly higher" than the estimate. City staff and design engineers negotiated with Preload to get the bid under the estimate, which will allow the project to move forward, pending approval of the city commission Dec. 14.

The commission had approved design specifications in November, with the bid letting Dec. 7.

The tank in question is a 3.8 million gallon water storage tank constructed in 1939. The inside of the tank was last painted in 1997.

City staff, and a water system consultant, is recommending building one smaller tank — a 1.9 million gallon tank — at a new location, while also replacing the 1939 tank with a second 1.9 million gallon tank.

"The existing tank will be replaced with two 1..9 million gallon tanks to allow for one tank to be taken down for maintenance in the future, and to allow for construction of new tanks while still providing the community with water supply," Loomis wrote.

With the location of feeder lines from the Mission Water Station to the city of Newton, it was determined the best place for the new tank would be southwest of the current tank — on property owned by BNSF. The city filed for condemnation in 2017 to acquire land from Nortrack, a rail manufacturing company, and BNSF in the area.

After years of working on the project — starting that work in 2016 — the city is finally in a position to move forward. If approved by the City Commission Dec. 14, construction of the new, additional tank will begin in February. Demolition of the old, 3.8 million gallon tank would begin in the fall of 2022, with construction of a new tank at the same location to follow.

According to city staff, the interior of the 1939 steel structure was found to be "severely deteriorated" by multiple inspections and a structural report.

The City is planning to utilize a low interest loan from the state for the project. During that process, the state encouraged the city to combine the water tank project with a water tower painting project with the tank project in the loan.

The state will need to approve this price increase to the project as well and possibly adjust loan documents. As a result, the awarding of bids for the tank project will be subject to state approval.

The cost of the new tanks and water tower painting, including land expenses, engineering design and inspection was estimated at $5.2 million.