USD 373 saying goodbye to Summit Learning

Despite a nearly year-long attempt to address the concerns of parents — and their students — over Summit Learning by USD 373 teachers and administrative staff, the board of education voted Monday to eliminate the learning program.

"I stil have some concerns about it. I have parents that say 'no, absolutely no, we don't want this.'," said Melissa Schreiber, board of education member. "I have freshman parents who tell me their kids are struggling at the high school, from going to Summit to that ."

She said some parents have taken to "shadowing" their students to try and help them at home.

"I don't want them to have to do that," Schreiber said.

The district only uses Summit learning in grades five through eight.

Roughly 10 percent of students were represented in a survey of parents done this fall. About a third of respondents felt strongly to ditch the program, a third to keep it. The remaining third were indifferent.

Summit Learning, an online learning tool designed to individualize education, was first launched in the Newton School District at Chisholm Middle School in 2018 as part of a school redesign effort.

The issue has arose as parents have lodge complaints about the learning system to the board since the system was implemented — telling stories of struggling students, students who lost a love of school and simply could not truly function using the learning system.

The district spent about a year working through improvement plans.

But for some members of the board, there was not a compelling reason to keep the system in place. Monday night Luke Edwards moved to discontinue the use of Summit at the end of the school year. Following a second, the board voted unanimously to support the motion.

At one point about one year ago 65 percent of assignments to students at Chisholm Middle School were incomplete — that drew immediate changes at the school including the creation of "Workshop Wednesdays." Those workshops are supposed to be based, at least in part, on student assessments in Summit to allow students to focus on problematic areas.

Summit Learning was implemented to help students move at their own pace to learn skills, apply those skills to real world projects and reflect on their learning. Another facet of the model is to have one-on-one mentoring sessions with teachers each week.

The board will reviewed a plan for improvement of the system for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year in April.

That plan was required to include data based targets for student progress, expectations of workshop needs based on student data, consistent expectations for mentoring, plans for social support for students struggling in school and plans for parent and family engagement.

The district created a plan for improvements targeting the first semester of the 2021-22 school year. That plan was approved in June.

However, there was not enough progress made — and there were still enough unhappy parents — for the board to conisider keeping the program in place.

Work to replaced the program has already begun in two curriculum areas — math and social studies. According to Shelia Wendling, new curriclums will be coming for the two other subjects this spring.

"It gives me slight anxiety in that we would typially start this in September, much like what I have done with the math team," Wendling said. "Traditionally I have only done one content area in a school year. It is doable, but it will be some intense work to work through both that for English and science content areas for four grade levels."