'Glow Ride' scheduled in Newton

Looking for a unique way to celebrate Christmas with some lights — or want to celebrate the winter break from school?

Healthy Harvey might have what you need — a night-time bike ride on Dec. 17.

Cyclists will gather at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Ash Street Park, 10th and Ash, for a evening ride on the Sand Creek Trail.

Cyclists should adorn their bicycles with glow sticks or battery-operated Christmas Lights — much like was seen from cyclists representing Healthy Harvey in the annual Parade of Lights Dec. 3.

The ride will last until 8 p.m.

Hot Chocolate will be served, courtesy of 4-H.