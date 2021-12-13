National organization names Bethel 'racial healing Campus Center'

Special to the Kansan

This fall Bethel College became the only college in Kansas selected as a host of a Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus Center, an effort of the Association of American Colleges & Universities.

After joining in the 2021 Institute on Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (TRHT) Campus Centers earlier this year, Bethel College has been named a TRHT Campus Center.

Bethel was one of 78 community colleges, four-year colleges and universities nationwide, and the only one from Kansas, invited to participate in the 2021 Institute.

The Association of American Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) announced the 19 new Campus Centers, with a total 49 across the nation. The goal of this effort is the development of at least 150 self-sustaining, community-integrated TRHT Campus Centers.

The college joins universities like Brown University, Rhode Island; Seaton Hall, New Jersey; Rutgers, New Jersey; Duke, North Carolina; Pepperdine, California; Oklahoma State, Tulsa; and others.

Bethel’s team of Christine Crouse-Dick, Ph.D., professor of communication arts, Peter Goerzen, assistant professor of Bible and religion, Eva Lapp, director of education and training for the Kansas Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (KIPCOR), Robert Milliman, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs, and Sheryl Wilson, KIPCOR director, attended the virtual institute June 22-25.

The teams learned about the TRHT framework and how to facilitate Rx Racial Healing™ Circles.

Bethel’s team members have started the Healing Circles this fall with faculty and staff and will be moving on to work with students.

Said AAC&U President Lynn Pasquerella, “We look forward to partnering with these path-breaking institutions in their efforts to promote racial equity and healing on their campuses and in their communities.

“We’re grateful to our funders for their commitment to ensuring that higher education plays a leadership role in advancing racial and social justice in our society.”

Established in partnership with AAC&U and hosted by colleges and universities across the United States, TRHT Campus Centers pursue the shared goal of preparing the next generation of leaders and thinkers to break down racialized practices and to dismantle the belief in a hierarchy of human value.

These self-sustaining, community-integrated campus centers play a vital role in the national TRHT effort to address historical and contemporary effects of racism and to promote transformational and sustainable change.

“For the past four years, we have worked with a dedicated group of change leaders who are striving to make our institutions and communities more just and equitable,” said Tia McNair, AAC&U’s vice president for diversity, equity and student success, and executive director for the TRHT Campus Centers.

“We are excited to bring our Anabaptist ideals of peace and reconciliation to bear on our nation’s ongoing discussions of racial justice and healing,” said Bethel College President Jon C. Gering.

AAC&U is the leading national association dedicated to advancing the vitality and public standing of liberal education by making quality and equity the foundations for excellence in undergraduate education in service to democracy.

Its members are committed to extending the advantages of a liberal education to all students, regardless of academic specialization or intended career.

Founded in 1915, AAC&U now comprises more than 1,000 member institutions, including accredited public and private colleges, community colleges, research universities and comprehensive universities of every type and size. For more information, visit www.aacu.org