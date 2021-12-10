Lighting of the Green returns to in person service

A holiday tradition in North Newton returns this weekend after being a virtual event in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“After having a meaningful gathering virtually last year, we look forward to gathering in person to celebrate Christ's light, which shines in the darkness,” said Bethel campus pastor Michael Unruh.

The annual event will be 8 p.m. Dec. 12 around the Green in the center of the Bethel College Campus.

The Lighting of the Green at Bethel College is an annual tradition dating back to 1986.

For Bethel’s Lighting of the Green, outside electric lights are turned off and students, staff, faculty, and community members gather with unlit candles on the sidewalk around the Green. It takes about 250 people to form a complete circle.

They listen to Advent Scripture passages and a brief meditation, and sing Christmas carols.

The candles are lit to make a “wreath” of light, followed by everyone converging to the middle of the Green to form a “Christ candle."

Physical distancing measures will be taken this year.

All are welcome to join in the Lighting of the Green, an activity well-suited to families with children. For more information, call 316-284-5318.