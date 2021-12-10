'Red Flag' warnings result of lack of precipitation

As a stretch of dry weather has gripped the area and parts of Kansas begin to slip into drought, the National Weather Service has been issuing "Red Flag Warnings" this week.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

According to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, the most recent rainfall in the area came Nov. 11 when between a quarter and third of an inch fell on Harvey County.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor data released Dec. 9, Harvey County is not currently in drought — however "abnormally dry" conditions are creeping across the state with parts of two counties in southwest Kansas listed as in extreme drought.

Winter drought and wildfires are not new to the region.

It was just over a year ago — the weekend of Nov. 14 and 15, 2020, when the Wheat State Fire torched nearly 5,000 acres north of Burrton.

According to the National Weather Service, there are precautions that should be taken during a Red Flag Warning including:

• If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch. In Harvey County, regulations stipulate a call to 911 for open or controlled burning.

• Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

• Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

• Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.