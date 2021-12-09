Time for 'Freeze Your Brass Off'

Chad Frey

CherryRoad Media

LINDSBORG — December has arrived, meaning it's time to "Freeze Your Brass Off."

The Lindsborg Landmark Concert Series will host its annual “Freeze Your Brass Off” outdoor concert at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum. 20 East Mill Street, Lindsborg.

"'Freeze Your Brass Off' is one of the events we look forward to playing every year," said Mike Dreier, event organizer. "It is always an adventure, and we love to have the audience come up to play along with us, for the second half of the concert. This new setting should be perfect, as we switch things up.”

The afternoon concert begins with The Wheatland Brass performing alongside the curved stone wall that borders Riverside Terrace, behind the Old Mill, near the 1860s cabin.

Quentin Breese, Samantha Lackey, Dave Koetting, Ron McWilliams, and Mike Dreier comprise The Wheatland Brass. Dec.18 marks the third time that the brass quintet has helped host “Freeze Your Brass Off”.

The free-admission, outdoor concert will feature a firepit plus coffee and hot chocolate donated by The White Peacock coffee shop.

After a 20-minute set from the Wheatland Brass, attendees are invited to grab their brass instruments and join in the concert. If attendees aren’t brass players, they are encouraged to sing along, dance, shake some jingle bells, or make whatever noise they feel adds to the festive holiday music.

The museum’s Gift Shop, Old Mill and Heritage Square buildings are open that day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking for the concert is available on Mill Street and in the circular gravel lot just behind the Old Mill. Look for the laminated event sign at the south edge of the gravel lot, to direct you down to Riverside Terrace.

For more information or the event, contact Mike Drier at 785-227-5525 or at miked@fuquainsurance.com. For museum tour, event or rental info, call 785-277-3595 or message oldmillmuseum@gmail.com.