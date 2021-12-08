WCF grows in membership, giving

In 2000 five friends launched a charitible giving group — a group that has grown over time and impacted the Newton community by giving to area charities.

And it has grown. That group of five has growing to more than 50.

"The mission of the [Women's Community Fund] is to provide an avenue for women to engage in local philanthropy," said Lori Hein, current Women's Community Fund Chair. "Members share a belief that by working with others, instead of alone, they can maximize their charitable impact on the community. The motto 'together we can accomplish great things' reinforces the notion that by pooling funds, woman donors can make a significant difference."

The Women’s Community Foundation (formerly Women’s Community Fund) is now an affiliate of Central Kansas Community Foundation. Over the course of its life, the fund has given more than $374,000 0 to charities in Newton and Harvey County.

This year, the 21st year of giving, 57 women combined to contribute over $40,000 dollars to go towards the 2021 grants and endowments.

This year, a record $31,878.00 in grants was awarded to 20 local nonprofits on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, at a celebration of giving event at the Newton Activity Center.

The WCF fielded more than $70,000 in requests. Those were evaluated by a giving committee, and recommendations made to the WCF board a membership.

The 2021 WCF grant recipients, funding a wide variety of special projects, include: The Caring Place, CASA: A Voice for Children, EmberHope Youthville, Harvey County Infant Toddler Services, Heart to Heart Child Advocacy Center, Hesston Public Library, Kansas Association for Infant & Childhood Mental Health, Kauffman Museum, New Hope Shelter, Inc., New Jerusalem Missions, Newton Community Theatre, Newton Meals on Wheels, Inc., Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra, Peace Connection, Prairie View, Inc. Trinity Heights Respite Care, USD 373 Middle School, USD 373 Newton High School, and USD 440 Halstead Middle School.

The 2021 Advisory Board, Linda Hwa Davis, Diana Torline, Jennifer Vogts, Kathy Stucky, Barbara Bunting, and Lori Hein, worked to lead the foundation forward to increase membership and contributions .

"Our motto – together we can accomplish great things - is becoming a reality once again thanks to donor involvement and generosity," Hein said.

In 2013, the WCF membership voted to create their first endowed fund in memory and honor of Jan Saab, one of the five founding members. The WCF Board also created a Women’s Community Fund Endowment to create sustainability in the support of operations and to fund grants. Since then, two more WCF endowment funds have been created. The Colleen McCullough Endowment Fund was created in 2014 by the McCullough family in memory of Colleen McCullough, a dedicated WCF member. Most recently in 2019, the Ida “Skip” Rhoades Endowment was created in her honor with a donation from the R. Michael Rhoades Foundation. The creation of these endowment funds preserves the principal of the funds while using interest and earnings for the benefit of the charities supported by the Women’s Community Foundation.

Women interested in learning more about this giving circle of women are invited to go to the Women’s Community Foundation (WCF) web site page on the Central Kansas Community Foundation (CKCF) web site or to the WCF Facebook page. Contributions to the Women’s Community Foundation are accepted year round. Anyone interested in joining the 2022 philanthropic efforts with end of year giving should contact Kristie Diller, CKCF Program Officer - Grants, at Kristie@centralkansascf.org or (316) 283-5474.

The 2022 grant application schedule for 501(c)(3) and other qualified agencies to apply for grant funding will be open between September 1 and September 30, 2022.

For a photo gallery of more recipients, click here.