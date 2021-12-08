Habitat trying to find places to build

The future of two homes in the 200 block of East Second Street currently undergoing the condemnation process is getting a bit clearer — with the strong possibility of both homes being demolished to make room for new Habitat of Humanity Homes.

The organization has constructed 17 homes in Newton over the course of the last two decades, and targets one new home each year.

"One of the quandaries [for Habitat] is finding properties," said MIke Schmidt, a representative of the organization. "The last three years we have been fortunate to have lots donated within the city proper to build houses on. That keeps it cost effective to put a home up."

Schmidt said finding lots in the city is getting more and more difficult, and the organization is looking at "other avenues." A city Land Bank may be an option, however, that organization has not bee fully launched after being created earlier this year.

The current listed owner of the properties, Aculease Real Estate LLC of Sedgwick, has offered to donate the properties to Habitat for Humanity. The company did not return a call from the Kansan prior to the publication of this article.

Each of the two homes show a negative value for the building, and a combined assessed evaluation of about $15,000 according according to a search of the Harvey County GIS

"These two houses are being condemned and some one is going to have to tear them down," Schmidt said.

Homes on either side of the depressed properties are valued at $91,000 and $48,000.

Schmidt said the Habitat is evaluating if taking the properties would be cost effective — and part of that is getting estimates for how much demolition would cost.

Based on a bid by a local contractor, and on that contractor's advice, Schmidt approached the Harvey County Commission this week to see if the county would consider waiving fees at the County Construction and Demolition landfill site.

It is not known how much those fees would be — though rough estimates of about $2,000 have been floated.

"I personally do not have an issue with this. We have worked with Habitat before," said commissioner Chip Westfall. "I would like to see a proposal put together ... we can do it by the tonnage and know for sure that everything is coming from one site."

At this time there are no exemptions within the county fee structure, meaning waiving the fees for Habitat would require action by the county commission. The city of Newton routinely waives all fees for Habitat homes.

"We have not accepted the lots yet, because I wanted to get the financials work out," Schmidt said.

Should Habitat for Humanity move forward, the organization constructs three bedroom, one bathroom homes and sells those homes to income-qualifying owners who pay an interest-free mortgage based on the cost of materials and labor used in construction.

Prospective homeowners are also asked to volunteer a number of hours on the home during the construction process. Much of the labor, except for those things that required licensed tradesmen, is done by volunteers to help keep the cost of construction down.

The organization's most recent home in the 1400 Block of N. Oak was dedicated in October. Habitat homes in that area have been evaluated at between $87,000 and $120,000, according to a search of the Harvey County GIS.

For more information about Habitat, visit facebook.com/HarveyCountyHabitat. For more information about volunteering or donating, call 620-869-5124.