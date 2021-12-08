County jail COVID-19 outbreak easing, county seeing post Thanksgiving spike

As an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Harvey County Detention Center cools a bit, infection numbers in the county continue to rise.

"COVID-19 is still here, it has not gone away," said Lynette Redington, director of the Harvey County Health Department.

On Tuesday she added 27 new cases to the totals released the day before. Without new recoveries subtracted, the active case number for the county stood a 228.

"Last year, [at one point] we had 400 cases. We are not there yet, but we are creeping up," Redington said. "Folks did get together over Thanksgiving. I think [not taking] the precautions of wearing mask, keeping distance and washing hands frequently might have led to the spike we are seeing now."

At the detention center, 29 cases have been found. There have been 13 recoveries recorded, leading to an easing of the outbreak. The center remains closed to outside visitors following an announcement last week.

"We are keeping a close eye on that and have a plan with the detention center and the sheriffs office on testing," Redington said. "The state is going to help with that. We have to get a good 28 cycle of no new cases and we can close that outbreak."

The health department also issued new guidance for school districts, following new guidance from KDHE. The new protocol allows for increased antigen testing and every-other day PCR testing for close contacts.

Schools are seen as an important place to slow the spread of the virus.

"Schools are being affected by this. ... It spreads within a family once it is in a household. That is what you are seeing," Redington said.

Two county residents are currently hospitalized with the virus. Both are not vaccinated.

"The majority of our hospital individuals have been unvaccinated at this point in time," Redington said.

She said the news of a new variant — omicron — has led to an uptick in vaccinations and boosters.

"We have seen that in the health department, folks have been coming in to get that as well as their boosters," Redington said. "We continue to go to worksites to give boosters."

In the county, 7.1 per 1,000 people were listed as "newly vaccinated" on Monday, while 598.2 per 1,000 people have received at least one dose of the two dose vaccine.

Currently 3.4 percent of county children age 5 to 11 have been fully vaccinated, 11.5 percent have received one dose of vaccine.