Chase ends in crash, arrest

One man was arrested after a high speed chase through Newton ended at Roosevelt Park on East Broadway.

A Newton Police Officer who was monitoring traffic on Meridian Road at about 4:30 this afternoon saw a Chrysler 300 going 67 mph in a 30-mph zone and weaving in and out of traffic. The officer followed the car as it turned east onto Broadway. The driver sped up to 87 mph as the car was approaching Main Street, and the officer backed off because of the high-traffic area.

The suspect continued east on Broadway until he crashed into another vehicle at Magnolia, causing minor injuries to the other driver. The suspect's car was disabled in the crash but continued rolling over the curb into Roosevelt Park, where it came to rest at the tennis courts.

The driver ran from the car, and Newton officers arrested him soon after. In the car, officers found a stolen gun and illegal drugs. The car had a Sedgwick County tag, and officials are working to identify the suspect.