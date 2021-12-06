Walton kiddos decorate town tree

On Dec. 3 students at the 21st Century Walton Rural Center took a little walk from school to downtown, honoring a tradition that is decades old.

Students walked to just in front of city hall to a blocked-off intersection one block off of U.S. 50. In the middle of that intersection stood a Christmas Tree, already partially adorned with ornaments.

Students had an ornament either made by or selected by them placed on the tree — those ornaments were permanently attached to the tree by volunteers from both the community and the school.

After decorating the tree students were treated to hot chocolate and treats by the school PTO.

The tree can be viewed at the intersection of First and Main Streets in Walton.

