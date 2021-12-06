Bethel College coffee shop changing hands

Just more than a decade ago Patty Anderson Meier created a unique coffee shop — Mojos. She took over a space once dubbed "Bubberts" on the campus of Bethel College.

"When I was in college back in the 80s, specialty coffee was just coming to Kansas, and I fell in love with the culture of coffee," Meier said. "I always had in the back of my mind ... that I wanted to own a coffee shop someday."

She started with a kiosk at Newton Medical Center, a year later she took over the space at Bethel College.

"The student senate was really pushing to have a coffee shop at Bethel, and they approached me," Anderson said. "It has been a wonderful space. The opportunity to be this close to students, faculty and staff while also being able to reach out the community has been a perfect pairing in my mind."

The coffee shop located on the campus of Bethel College will be under new ownership come Jan. 1. The coffee shop is being sold to Reverie Coffee Roasters of Wichita, an independently owned business by Andrew Gough.

Anderson is choosing to leave the Bethel location, keeping a baking business and the hospital location. She calls it a "semi retirement."

"The only thing is I want some more free time. I work a lot of hours. I am not 30 anymore," Anderson said. "I want to have some more free time to do things. Going down to the one coffee shop at the hopsital and the baking business."

Anderson has agreed to provide Reverie with baked goods for up to a year.

For Reverie it is an expansion that comes after the company contracted the past two years. One location of three was closed last year when performance dropped, and another when doing business out of the Wichita library no longer became viable.

"We had three at one time. The library location in Wichita is not reopening. The pandemic killed the way the library is used," Gough said. "We have been operating that one main location."

That location, 2202 E Douglas Ave., Wichita, actually hosts three buinesses — a coffee shop, a service company and a coffee roasting buisness.

Mojos in North Newton seemed like a natural extension of those buinesses — and an established business too boot.

"You either fix a business that is broken, or you jump on the bandwagon of something that is working. That's what we are doing here," Gough said. "This business she has is doing really well. She approached us because she thought we would be a good caretaker for what she is doing."

Gough said in January Reverie management will be meeting with Mojos staff to chart the immediate future of the business — fix or upgrade equipment as needed, train staff as needed and look at the menu.

"It is bittersweet, Anderson said. "It feels 100 percent the right thing. it would have been harder for me if I had not found someone that I am confident in that I know will do a great job. I know Rev. will be invested in the community and the school and work hard with both of those establishments."