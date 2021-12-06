Newton rolls out Christmas welcome mat

The annual "Five Places of Christmas" was hosted Dec. 4, with The Warkentin House, Carriage Factory Gallery, Kauffman Museum and Goerz House at Bethel College opening their doors to visitors for free.

Guests to the Warkentin House explored the Victorian home decorated for Chirstmas by volunteers and interior decorators. The Victorian-style decor will be on display at the museum through Dec. 19.

The Carriage Factory Art Gallery featured make-and-take ornaments.

The Bethel College Women’s Association hosted a sale at the Goerz House at Bethel College after a year off due to the pandemic featuring handmade crafts and one-of-a-kind items.

Kauffman Museum will featured a special exhibition titled "Vapes: Marketing an Addiction" and access to permanent and outdoor exhibits.

nullFive places participant Harvey County Historical Museum offered online information.

For more photos by Kansan photographer Michele Clark from the event, visit thekansan.com

