Newton rolls out Christmas welcome mat

Chad Frey
The Kansan
The 2021 Five Places of Christmas was Dec. 4 at Warkentin House, Carriage Factory Gallery, Goerz Hall and Kauffman Museum.

The annual "Five Places of Christmas"  was hosted Dec. 4, with The Warkentin House, Carriage Factory Gallery, Kauffman Museum and Goerz House at Bethel College opening their doors to visitors for free.

Guests to the Warkentin House  explored the Victorian home decorated for Chirstmas by volunteers and interior decorators. The Victorian-style decor will be on display at the museum through Dec. 19.

The Carriage Factory Art Gallery  featured  make-and-take ornaments.

The Bethel College Women’s Association  hosted  a sale at the Goerz House at Bethel College after a year off due to the pandemic featuring handmade crafts and one-of-a-kind items.

Kauffman Museum will featured a special exhibition titled "Vapes: Marketing an Addiction" and access to permanent and outdoor exhibits.

The 2021 Five Places of Christmas was Dec. 4 at Warkentin House, Carriage Factory Gallery, Goerz Hall and Kauffman Museum.

nullFive places participant  Harvey County Historical Museum offered online information.

For more photos by Kansan photographer Michele Clark from the event, visit thekansan.com

During the Five Places of Christmas free admission was granted to the Warkentin House.

null