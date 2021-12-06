District Court judge to be sworn in

Current Harvey County Prosecutor Jason Lane will be sworn in as the next judge of the ninth judicial district Dec. 14.

“As a prosecutor, I’ve learned that every defendant is different and no two cases are the same,” Lane said. “I’m honored and humbled to be trusted with the duties of a district judge, and in my new role I will always remember to hear each case on its merits and to be fair and respectful to the parties and the attorneys.”

The ninth judicial district includes Harvey and McPherson counties.

District court judges in the 9th Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

His swearing in ceremony will be 3 p.m Dec. 14 in the north courtroom of the Harvey County Courthouse, 800 N. Main.

He joins chief judge Marilyn M. Wilder, Harvey County and John B. Klenda, McPherson County on the bench.

Lane fills a position vacated by Joe Dickenson, who retired from his position this year.

Lane was became county attorney when long-time prosecutor David Yoder retired at the end of 2020. He had served as Chief Deputy Harvey County Attorney. As the County Attorney, Lane leads the office responsible for prosecuting felony and misdemeanor criminal cases and works with other public agencies to support the safety of the community.

Prior to joining the County Attorney’s Office, Lane ran a private practice primarily focusing on family law and criminal defense from 2011 until 2012. He was an Assistant District Attorney for Sedgwick County from 2008-2011, where he was assigned to felony drug and arson cases. Lane has served as the President of the Harvey County Bar Association and is a member of the Kansas County and District Attorneys Association, the National District Attorneys Association, and the Kansas Bar Association. He also serves in various local organizations including the Heart-2-Heart Child Advocacy Center and the Harvey County Law Library Board.

His appointment to the position was announced by Gov. Laura Kelly last month.

“Jason has always approached his work as a prosecutor and defense attorney with thoughtfulness, never losing sight of the big picture,” Governor Kelly said. “I am confident he will do the same on the bench, and continue to serve the people of Harvey and McPherson counties well.”

The other nominees selected by the district nominating commission were David “Justin” Bravi (private practice attorney and Reno Co. Deputy Public Defender) and Michael Llamas (a private practice attorney).