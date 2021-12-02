Section of Windward Drive to close next week

Kansan Staff

Traffic patterns are about to change on Windward Drive — not only due to a temporary closure for construction but long term as a project to change the intersection of Windward and K-15 nears completion.

Windward Drive will be closed west of Prairie Fire on Wednesday and Thursday of next week while crews replace cracked paving panels.

Flashing message boards will notify drivers of the closure.

Wheatridge and Paddington paving improvements are nearing completion. Signals at Wheatridge and Kansas are expected to be up and flashing in about two weeks, weather permitting.

Once the signals are fully functional, the median on Kansas at Windward Drive will be filled in with concrete, making Windward a right-in/right-out intersection. To travel northbound from the west side of Kansas, drivers will need to go through the roundabout on Paddington and travel east on Wheatridge to the newly signalized intersection at Wheatridge and Kansas.