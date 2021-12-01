What would still be taxed under Gov's 'Axe the Food Tax' plan?

Recently Gov. Laura Kelly went grocery shopping with a mother and daughter, and talked about what the state could do to help they save a little money on their grocery bill.

During that Leavenworth shopping trip, Kelly talked about eliminating the sales tax on food.

"This tax cut will help our families and help our main streets," Kelly said. "This tax cut will keep Kansans spending their money in Kansas, not going across our borders to buy groceries. This tax cut will put money back in your pocket. And this tax will create real savings for the Kansans who need it most."

She plans to introduce legislation in the next session of the Legislature to accomplish the task. In turn, Derek Schmidt, attorney general and gubernatorial candidate, wrote a letter to House Speaker Ron Ryckman and Senate President Ty Masterson, calling for the Legislature to eliminate or significantly reduce the sales tax on groceries during the 2022 session.

This is not a new effort or idea — in 2019 Sen. Carolyn McGinn (R-Sedgwick) offered a bill to start lowering sales tax on groceries. That bill ultimately failed during the session. Former Rep. Tim Hodge (D-North Newton) outlined an effort to cut food taxes in 2018, offering an amendment to a tax bill to cut the rate in half . That effort that did not come to fruition.

It's a move that the Governor's office estimates could save the average family of four about $500.

But there are a couple of questions about the plan — and some of those answers came into focus locally during a discussion of the plan between Anthony Swartzendruber, Harvey County Adminstrator, and the county commission this week. Swartzendruber is a member of the Governor’s Council on Tax Reform .

For starters, the plan would only remove sales taxes on groceries — prepared foods, and restaurant fare, would still be taxed at normal rates.

"This would not affect the tax and sale of prepared foods," Swartzendruber said.

Kansas is one of seven states in the nation that fully taxes groceries. Kansas’ food sales tax rate is 6.5%, the second-highest rate in the country. Consumers also pay local sales taxes — meaning in Newton the sales tax rate is 8.5 percent.

That additional tax paid to counties and/or cities is a concern. And, according to Swartzendruber the proposal would not remove local sales taxes from grocery items.

" It will have no impact on sales taxes imposed by local units of government," Swartzendruber said. "Essentially they are creating two sales tax bases. There is going to be a state sales tax base and a local sales tax base."

That means in parts of Harvey County groceries would be subject to a 2 percent sales tax — sales taxes collected locally.

The plan calls for the elimination of a income tax credit related to sales taxes.

There is also concern of how the state might absorb the loss of revenue represented by eliminating the sales tax on food. Estimates show eliminating the state's 6.5% sales tax on food would cost state coffers about $450 million a year.

According to Kelly, the state continues to collect in more tax revenue than expected for 2021. For the fiscal year, which started in July, Kansas tax receipts have exceeded expectations by nearly $440 million.

"They are estimating a decline of $450 million in revenues, but with the way taxes are coming in now, that is something that they believe could sustained as they move through the Legislature and try and sustain this," Swartzendruber said.

This type of plan has worked in other states. According to taxpolicycenter.org, 33 states have no sales tax on food while six states have lower sales tax rates on food. Only Idaho, South Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama and Hawaii charge full sales tax rates on groceries.