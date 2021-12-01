COVID-19 closes visitation, some services, at county jail

COVID-19 has forced the Harvey County Sheriff's Office to restrict visitation to the Harvey County Detention Center, a move announced Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there were 14 active COVID-19 cases among a population of 117 inmates at the facility.

"Where we are right now is where every other jail was at a year ago," said Brian Huntley, captain of the Harvey County Detention Center. "We were doing really well with COVID. Everyone wants to be back to normal and open back up. Courts opened back up and warrants opened back up. At some point things have to come back on. ... When that happened, we had to stop doing mandatory quarantine with inmates."

That has led to what he calls the first outbreak at the facility. The capacity of the facility, along with the increase of active cases, is what led the Sheriff's Office to close the building to outside visits.

"Ideally we would quarantine everyone coming in for a period of time, but when you are close to capacity it makes it difficult to do that," said Sheriff Chad Gay. "... Our population is at 117 at last check. ... Our max capacity is 130, 125 is pushing it and when you have a COVID outbreak, it is really pushing it."

The closure includes all in-person visits, support services and fingerprinting services. Inmates have access to phones and video conferencing for visitation and will have access to doctors for medical services.

"Our first step is to ioslate everyone who has been exposed. That is the idea of shutting down visits and services is to prevent people from moving around," Huntley said. "We will do routine testing and monitoring people getting sick and going through the proceedures we have."

The closure notice is "until further notice." It is unclear how long visitation and other services will be restricted.

"Best case scenario, if everything goes well, which it won't, a month or so," Huntley said.

"The sooner the better," Gay added about reopening. "As soon as we can get it open, we will get it open."

The facility closed to outside visitors once before — when local infection numbers were rising dramatically during 2020. This is the first closure based on infection numbers within the jail.

"This is our first outbreak at the facility. Our numbers reached levels that we could not accommodate some precautions anymore," Huntley said. "We were one of the first jails in the state to offer vaccines, and we continue to do that. Just like out in society today we have a lot of people who do not want to take it. It is your choice, and that is OK."

Harvey County reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 between Nov. 22 and 29 in statistics released Monday — bringing the total number of cases found since the pandemic began to: 5,540

The county reported Monday 134 active cases of the disease, despite 116 newly recovered patients. There have been 90 deaths in the county since the pandemic began. As of Monday, five Harvey County residents were hospitalized for the disease.

The county's two week positivity rate rose during the time period as well, with 18.8 percent of those tested testing positive for COVID-19. Within the week, 505 PCR tests were administered.

The county has reported 430 "breakthrough" cases, three in the week. A breakthrough is a positive case among fully vaccinated people. To date, the county has seen, 626.5 per 1,000 people five and older have receive at least one shot of the two-shot series.