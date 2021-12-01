Newton Library project inches forward

A multi-million dollar project to construct a new library moved forward a bit on Tuesday, when the Newton City Commission voted 4-1 in favor of moving to "Phase IV" of the project — despite fund-raising being less than complete.

A "silent fund-raising campaign" launched about a year ago has raised just under half of the funds it has targeted, and that gave at least one commissioner pause with approving moving to the next phase of the project which includes finalzed design.

"I am afraid that we are going to start losing things that are neccessary for a new library to be relevant for the day we live in," said Clint McBroom, commissioner. "I don't want to get to the point that we are not incorporating those things for cost savings measure. For me, it is a kind of like a 'go big or go home' thought."

"There are a lot of opportunities to make changes if funding does not come in at the level that we think it will," said Peter Bolek with HBM Architects, a company designing a new library to be located in Military Park behind the current library location.

According to Swanson House, Inc, the subconsultant of HBM Architects project team in charge of fund-raising, over the last year the effort has raised approximately $1,275,000 (49%) towards a goal of $2.7 million. The “Where Community Connects Campaign” expects the goal to be reached by the end of 2022. Fundraising will be refined and accelerated with the next phase of design work started by HBM Architects.

Also part of that effort has been the Newton Public Library Foundation, an affiliate of Central Kansas Community Foundation and a Campaign Leadership Committee with a fundraising counsel

Committing to Phase IV commits to design of a new facility, and possibly more than $880,000 in costs to the city.

"You are not committed to complete it if it is decided to halt the project at some point," said Suzanne Loomis, director of public works.

"We have never had one abandoned because an inability of it to completed, in fact, we have seen more of the opposite where it gains more momentum," Bolek said.

Phase IV will be broken into five parts which include schematic design, design development, construction documents, bidding, and construction. The first three parts are what is considered the design phase. Each phase builds on the previous phase, adding detail as selections and decisions are made.

During schematic design HBM will work closely with the Library to review and refine the concept design. The floor plan and building form will take shape, major building materials will be selected and options for the structural and mechanical systems will be explored. With the scope of work more fully defined a third-party detailed cost estimate will be performed to determine the probable cost of construction, to be reconciled with the project budget. An update of the cost estimate and budget reconciliation occurs at the end of each design phase.

A previous agreement between the City and the Newton Public Library detailed the NPL funding phases II and III of the project and the City funding phases I and IV of the project. Phase IV work will cost an estimated $880,000.

The total cost of the new building project was expected to cost approximately $8.5 million to be funded by the city, the NPL ($1.3 million provided by annual payments of $65,000 over 20 years), and from private donations (approx. $2.7 million) as established through the fund-raising campaign.