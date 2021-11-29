Newton Parade of Lights set for Thursday

The 22nd Annual the Parade of Lights, which started 23 years ago, will be Dec. 2 in downtown Newton.

"Everyone was so sad last year when we had to cancel. We are happy we are back downtown for this," said Erin McDaniel, member of the Newton Lions Club and parade organizer.

Set to start at 6:30 p.m., the parade route will be from Seventh to Fifth Street on Main Street. Announcements of floats are best heard in the 600 block of Main, where the announcer's table will be set up.

It iooks like the weather is going to be fantastic and that makes for a more fun evening and a big crowd," McDaniel said. "... A lot of stores will be open that evening, if you want to come early or stay late and do some shopping that would be great too."

According to Accuweather, the high for Dec. 3 is predicted to be 74 degrees, with a low of 44 degrees. Skies are to be clear.

The Lions Club will collect donated eyeglasses in front of Union State Bank.

The Newton Lions Club has organized the Newton parade for the past 11 years, taking the reins of Santa’s sleigh from the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce. In 2020 the club dealt with pandemic, trying to put together a "reverse parade" before ultimately canceling the event due to low participation.

The 22nd annual Newton Parade of Lights was also cancelled, in part, to a 10-person-or-less crowd restriction that was in place at the time the parade was to go on.

Normally a downtown event, the parade routinely draws 40 to 50 entries.

"Right now we are little low (on entries)," McDaniel said. "Normally we have a big rush right after Thanksgiving. This year we have short turnaround. I am anticipating entries yet this week. We will see."