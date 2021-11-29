Arboretum opens Christmas season

Thousands upon thousands of lights light the trail at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, part of the annual Luminary Walk at the 29-acre arboretum owned by Hesston College.

The traditional holiday event opened for 2021 on Black Friday. It will continue this weekend from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec.3 to 5,

The outdoor holiday event featuring a lighted walk, a “snow globe” stage and food and drink served by a local scout troop.

In addition to a walk along the Arboretum path, walkers are treated to a hot drink, s'mores at a fire pit, musical entertainment, a new art exhibit and the opportunity to light a luminary in memory of someone lost.

This weekend, the final weekend of the walk, the Prairie Pavilion “snow globe” stage will feature the following performers;pianist Ken Rodgers Dec. 3, violin/clarinet duo “Outside the Bach(s)” on Dec. 4 and square dancers from the “Shoe Scuffers” of Hesston and “Circle 8” from Park City on Dec. 5.. Each will perform two 45 min sets at 6 and 7 p.m. each night, Performers will be inside the Pavilion, with music projected outside through speakers. Visitors can watch performances from the covered patio.

