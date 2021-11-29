Arboretum opens Christmas season

Chad Frey
The Kansan
After sun set lights reflect off the pond at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Hesston during the 2021 Luminary Walk.

Thousands upon thousands of lights light the trail at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, part of the annual Luminary Walk at the 29-acre arboretum owned by Hesston College. 

The traditional holiday event opened for 2021 on Black Friday. It will continue this weekend from 5:30 to 8 p.m.  Dec.3 to 5,

The outdoor holiday event featuring a lighted walk, a “snow globe” stage and food and drink served by a local scout troop. 

In addition to a walk along the Arboretum path, walkers are treated to a hot drink, s'mores at a fire pit, musical entertainment, a new art exhibit and the opportunity to light a luminary in memory of someone lost.

The annual Luminary Walk at Dyck Arborteum of the Plains launched last weekend, and will close after this weekend.

This weekend, the final weekend of the walk,  the Prairie Pavilion “snow globe” stage will feature the following performers;pianist Ken Rodgers  Dec. 3, violin/clarinet duo “Outside the Bach(s)” on Dec. 4 and square dancers from the “Shoe Scuffers” of Hesston and “Circle 8” from Park City on Dec. 5.. Each will perform two 45 min sets at 6 and 7 p.m. each night,  Performers will be inside the Pavilion, with music projected outside through speakers. Visitors can watch performances from the covered patio.

A stop on the Dyck Arboretum of the Plains path to warm up and have S'mores is part of the 2021 Luminary Walk.
Thousands of lights light the path of Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Hesston for the 2021 Luminary Walk.

