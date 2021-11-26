Mission to commemorate World Aids Day

New Jerusalem Mission, founded as an AIDS mission, will commemorate World Aids Day on Dec. 1.

The mission, which has established transitional housing and a food program in the Old Axtell Hospital at 209 E. Broadway, will host "Breakfast on Broadway."

The mission will offer a $5 breakfast with a menu of pancakes, bacon and eggs.

World AIDS Day takes place on 1 December each year. It’s an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness. Founded in 1988, World AIDS Day was the first ever global health day.

According to worldaidsday.org, there are an estimated 38 million people who have the virus worldwide. Despite the virus only being identified in 1984, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS related illnesses.

The mission is currently recruiting volunteers for a Winter Emergency Shelter for those neediing out of the weather.

Volunteer training will be from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 at the mission, enter through the front doors.

"We can only do if we have volunteers," said Penny Dugan, mission founder. "Come hear how it works and give people a warm place. It is a great way to serve."