A century apart ended at Thanksgiving

Thursday Kathi Mendes Gulley, a family archivist, author and pastor from Fresno, California, was overwhelmed by the gravity of a moment nearly a century in the making.

She and her husband were the first relatives of Manuel Jacinto Machado to spend Thanksgiving with him for more than 100 years. Machado was the son of Antonio and Laurentina Machado, born in Newton by happenstance. He died as an infant, buried in St. Mary's Cemetery in Newton in 1920.

He was, until this year, lost to history.

"This is so profound," Gulley said.

Gulley is a shirt-tail relative, marrying into the family. She has been searching for Manuel for decades.

"Everyone had heard a story, but it was not talked about,"Gulley said. "The older children, we are not sure they were ever told what was happening or at the cemetery."

While traveling home to California from the Azores in 1920, traveling west on a passenger train, four members of the family broke out with measles. The train was stopped in Newton, the family taken off and the train fumigated.

As some of the family children recovered from the measles, Manuel was born at Axtel Hospital — a place that Gulley was able to visit during her road trip to Newton this week.

The children removed from the train recovered, and the family started preparing to return home. They planned to leave on Nov. 25, Thanksgiving day. However, Manuel died that morning — one day after his baptism.

A "stand in" served as godmother, Miss Jo Conway. Today at St. Mary's Catholic Church there is a stained glass window dedicated in her honor. Gulley is researching Conway's family tree — and said is thankful for what Conway did for Muchado.

"I have read now, about miss Joanna Conway," Gulley said. "She was a spinster. She dedicated her life to the poor people around here. What luck to end up here. ... They were traveling, they were tired and weary. Someone stepped in and cared for them and provided for them."

The church did as well, providing a baptism — and when needed, funeral arrangements.

The family returned to Califorina, and Manuel was never talked about — the pain his death causes was too great for his parents.

According to Gulley, that article in the Kansan, found on newspapers.com, is what helped begin to piece together the pieces and solve the family mystery.

"When I found this out, I sent a text: Muchado family, we need to sit down,'" Gulley said. "The reaction was incredible, text after text. Nobody could beleive it, and they all wanted to see the news articles. Sure enough, there is even a line of text that a baby boy was born to Antonio and Laurentina Machado of Layton, California."

Baby Manuel Jacinto Machado was buried in an unmarked grave at St. Mary Cemetery on Nov. 26, 1920. The family left for home later that day.

The Machados went on to have more children — 14 all together, with 12 of them reaching adulthood. The last surviving child, Alice Mae Machado Mendes, died in 2020. The Machados have no fewer than 175 direct descendants.

All of Manuel's brothers and sisters have now passed away, and his memory nearly went with them.

When Gulley found the articles in The Kansan, she was able to bring his memory back to life.

"This was a person they have never known, and he never grew up. To them, he is their uncle," Gulley said. "To know his name and to see he was baptised and know that ... he was helped. Everyone is just amazed. Everyone's Thanksgiving is dedicated not to the new uncle, but to the fact that we found him and we found the community that embraced him and kept him all this time."

Just more than 100 years later, Manuel's grave has been located and record of baptism found with the help of St. Mary Catholic Church and St. Mary Cemetery.

Gulley and her husband visited the grave site on Thanksgiving Day, following a mass said for Muchado at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

A stone for the grave has been ordered, and Machado descendants have raised funds to give to St. Mary's for the care the family received while in Newton for about a month in 1920.

"I can't imagine getting on that train with that grief," Gulley said. "The last of the Muchado family died in 2020. .... That family is reunited all together, and we finally know all of that family."