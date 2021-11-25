Happy Thanksgiving

Today is Thanksgiving, a national holiday in the United States first celebrated in 1621 when, according to history.com, Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag shared an autumn harvest feast

In 1863, in the midst of the Civil War, that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be held each November.

Locally there are three activities on the calendar to celebrate the holiday.

Have dinner

The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 1600 S. Anderson. The meal is free to all. The menu includes, turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and green beans, cranberries, pie and cake, and coffee and tea. Delivery is available. Call 316-283-2554.

Get shopping

Some retailers have already started their "Black Friday" sales — as early as a month ago. But there's something else on tap this weekend: Small Business Saturday.

"There is a group of business who are going to be getting together for this," said Dianne Roberson with the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce. "We will be using the hastag #newtonhometownhoilday."

In addition to business normally open, the Newton Farm and Art Market is planning a craft and Christmas market from 9 a.m. to noon in the 100 block of East Sixth.

The first Small Business Saturday was in 2010, sponsored by American Express. One year later, as the Shop Small Movement gained momentum when in 2011, the Senate unanimously passes a resolution in support of the day, and officials in all 50 states participate.

Take a walk

The annual Winter Luminary Walk at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains will launch in Hesston this weekend.

The walk will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. nightly Nov. 26 and 27 and Dec. 6 and 7. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children age 3-12. Advance ticket sales are available online at http://dyckarboretum.org/arboretum-event/winter-luminary-walk-thanksgiving-weekend/ or at the arboretum office.