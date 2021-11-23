County, state labeled 'Extreme High Spread' for COVID-19

Chad Frey

Newton Kansan

This week Harvey County is labeled as a "Extreme High Spread" county for COVID-19, though the county is not alone.

"The whole state of Kansas is. There may be one or two counties that may have a definition that is a little lower, but it is not Harvey County," said Lynette Redington, director of the Harvey County Health Department.

Free testing is still available at the Chisholm Trail Outlet and Retail Shops, Harvey Drug and Hesston Pharmacy. Listings for free testing are available at knowbeforeyougoks.com.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 112 active cases being monitored by the county Health Department — the department was notified of 13 of those in the 24 hours prior, and expecting more throughout that day.

"That has led to our two-week positivity rate to increase by 27. percent, we are now at a 9.5 percent two-week positivity," Redington said. "I am hoping we do not get into double digits, but cases have continued to come in."

In the week ending Nov. 20, there were five new hospitalizations of Harvey County Residents, as of Tuesday, four of those people remained in the hospital.

"I want to note that the majority of those hospitalizations are unvaccinated individuals," Redington said. "Speaking about vaccinations, I want to remind people they can go to vaccines.gov and they can find vaccines for anyone who is age five years old and up."