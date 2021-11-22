Sheriff's office to be part of 'Thanksgiving Safe Arrival'

The Sheriff's Office will join the Kansas Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies from across the state through Nov 29 for the "Thanksgiving Safe Arrival" traffic enforcement campaign.

"The campaign enforces all traffic laws, but puts additional emphasis on individuals not wearing or incorrectly wearing a seatbelt," wrote Sheriff Chad Gay in a statement. "It's also an opportunity for us to educate people on the importance of buckling up, because it saves lives. We hope people will travel safely during the holidays."

A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation will support enforcement efforts.

This campaign targets the unbelted and incorrectly restrained.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, El Dorado Police Department and the Hutchinson Police Department are among the agencies involved in the campaign.