Newton librarian Sam Jack named an ALA Emerging Leader

The American Library Association (ALA) has named Sam Jack to its 2022 class of Emerging Leaders. Jack, who serves as Newton Public Library’s adult services librarian, is one of 49 librarians from across the U.S. and Canada chosen to participate.

The Emerging Leaders program is designed to enable librarians to participate in planning, network with peers, and have an early-career opportunity to serve the library profession in a leadership capacity.

“It’s great to see ALA affirm what we already know: Sam consistently works to make a positive impact at the library and in the community,” said Dr. Cari Cusick, Newton Public Library’s director. “We’re excited to see him recognized for his current contributions, and also to have opportunities for further professional growth.”

The program will kick off in January with a day-long session during the ALA’s LibLearnX virtual event and will culminate in June with presentations during the ALA 2022 Annual Conference in Washington, D.C.

“We are thrilled to welcome the 2022 class of Emerging Leaders,” said program co-chair Christina Fuller-Gregory. “These dynamic individuals can expect to engage in an Emerging Leaders program that has been reset, refreshed, and renewed to meet the growing needs of library leaders in a post-pandemic world.”

This year, 63 percent of participants received sponsorships from ALA divisions, roundtables, state chapters and affiliate organizations. Jack is being sponsored by the Reference and User Services Association (RUSA), a division of ALA.

Jack started working at Newton Public Library in October 2019. He was previously the lead reporter for Times-Sentinel Newspapers, based in Cheney. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard, a master of fine arts degree in poetry from the University of Montana, and a master of library science (MLS) degree from Emporia State University.