County to consider budget amendment

Unforeseen expenses are leading to a possible budget amendment for Harvey County — a move to allow the county spend more than budgeted in the 911 Fund and County Transportation Fund in the 2021 fiscal year.

The commission will host a public hearing at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 23.

If approved, the budget amendment would increase the 911 budget by about $100,000 to $374,861.

According to Anthony Swartzendruber, county administrator, the increase is requested after repairs and lighting replacement for communications towers.

"The 911 Fund is being amended due to unexpected expenses, including the new lighting on the Camp Hawk communications tower, replacement of a microwave dish at the Burrton tower, and the replacement of UPS's at Camp Hawk," Swartzendruber wrote in a memo to the county commission. "While [insurance] claims are being filed for the dish and UPS, in the event the claims are denied, budget authority is needed for these purchases. There is sufficient fund balance for this increase in expenditures."

The transportation budget would increase more than $58,000 to $346,312.

The department is anticipating the purchase of a second vehicle in the fiscal year — and the county will actually not pay much of the cost of that purchase. The county, however, needs authority to show the expediture in the budget.

"While the State will reimburse the County for the majority of the vehicle cost, the budget authority is needed to make the initial purchase," Swartzendruber wrote. "This is sufficient fund balance to cover the increase in expenditures prior to being reimbursed."

The commission will receive bids for the largest road project in years — reworking Old 81/Hesston Road from Newton to the McPherson County Line — at the same meeting. Bids will be opened, though may not be approved, at that meeting.