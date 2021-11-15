Business Buzz

The Kansan

Lawrence completes compliance school

The Citizens State Bank’s Karry Lawrence has completed a 27-course compliance school, offered by the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) Institute.

The school focuses on regulatory education and best practices, as well as fundamental concepts of compliance in an ever-changing environment and graduates must pass a comprehensive final exam.

“I started the course in January 2021,” Lawrence said. “The focuses were lending compliance, deposit compliance, operations and BSA/AML (Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering).”

The program offered insight into hot issues in regulatory compliance and past attendees have ranged from experienced bankers to compliance auditors, examiners, and bank general counsel. Students take deep dives into common challenges related to recent regulatory reform and guidance and interpretations recent rule changes are points of focus.

“The world of bank compliance only grows and you can’t memorize everything,” Lawrence said. “But I know where to look, depending on the compliance topic. I also have a better understanding of what examiners look for during a compliance exam.”

For bank president and CIO Randy Tegethoff, the opportunity to increase training made sense.

“We always strive to have a well-educated team and Karry’s decision to attend compliance school furthers our objective to be prepared in an ever-changing financial institution landscape,” Tegethoff said. “Karry was already an important part of our team and this course will provide her more tools to effectively handle compliance questions.”

An employee at The Citizens State Bank since 2002 and currently based at its Hesston branch, Lawrence has held a variety of positions at the bank, most recently joining the compliance department.

Emerge to host 'Board 101'

Emerge, formerly Newton Young Professionals, will host Board 101 from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at a location yet to be announced.

Board 101, is an educational and social atmosphere to assist participants to connect with local non-profits and learn about new opportunities to serve.

The first portion of the Board 101 will consist of a panel lead by non profit directors and members of local boards who will share from their experience about how to be an effective member on a board of directors.

The second half of the evening will be a mixer, where participants can interact with local non-profits and get to know more about them one-on-one.

Organizations that will be a part of this event: NMC Health, Carriage Factory Art Gallery. Healthy Harvey Coalition, Harvey County Fair, Central Kansas Community Foundation and Harvey County United Way

Cost to participate is $5 for members of Emerge, and $8 for non-members. To register or for more information ccontat Mallorie Coffman at mallorie.coffman@gmail.com. The deadline to register is Nov. 23.

Chamber announces 'Deck Downtown'

Newton's Downtown Window Decorating Contest

An effort to make the heart of our town light up for the holidays - making it a fun destination to shop local!

December 6th - 17th

This year, the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce will host the second window decorating contest for downtown businesses, called "Deck Downtown."

Any downtown business is welcome to participate. Businesses can choose whatever holiday themed decorations they desire want for your windows.

To determine the winner, voting will be open to the public to choose their favorite store front from Dec. 6 through 17.

Interested businesses should contact Dyan Roberson at dyan@newtonchamberks.org no later than Nov. 23..

Groundbreaking ceremony scheduled

The Newton Murals & Arts Project will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its historical mural project at the Old Mill Plaza.

Groundbreaking for the project will be 4 p.m. Nov. 16 on the north end of the Old Mill, 301 N. Main Street .

SBA announces call for nominations for 2022 National Small Business Week Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards. The NSBW Awards recognize the achievements of SBA-assisted small businesses and the contributions they have made to their communities and our nation’s economy.

All nominations should be submitted electronically by 2 p.m. Jan. 11. The awards will be presented during the NSBW Awards ceremony in the first week of May 2022.

To nominate a small business owner in your area or download related forms, criteria, and guidelines, visit sba.gov/nsbw.

Nominations for the following categories will be accepted:

Small Business Person of the Year: A business/owner from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam will be selected for the State Winner award. The state award winners will compete for the title of National Small Business Person of the Year, SBA’s signature award.

Other awards available include:

Small Business Exporter of the Year

Federal Procurement Awards:

Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year

Small Business Subcontractor of the Year

Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence (for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors)

8(a) Graduate of the Year

Awards to SBA Resource Partners:

Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Excellence and Innovation Center Award

Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award

Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Year

Small Business Investment Company of the Year

For contact information and other information, visit online at https://www.sba.gov/local-assistance.