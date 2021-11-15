Toy Run donates to Harvey County Salvation Army

Sunday a parade of motorcycles through Newton, led by Santa Claus on a fire truck, delivered toys to the Harvey County Salvation Army for the organization's Christmas program.

An annual event, hundreds of motorcylce riders showed up at the Newton Retail and Outlet Shoppes to line up, parade style, for the ride. Riders rode to the parking lot by High Rollers skating rink on East Third Street for toy collection.

"We are very happy," said Wendy Basye, director of Harvey County Salvation Army.

This year, just as last year, there was not an auction at the end of the ride — thought there were bowls of hot chili for sale. The ride also ended in a new location, rather than at the American Legion.

More than 100 families are already registered for the Salvation Army Christmas program — they will receive toys and gifts for children and a food box during distribution next month.

"We have about 137 families right now. I am sure we will have other calls," Bayse said. "If they did not get signed up, if they give us a call, if they have kids we will try to help. We don't want any child to not have Christmas."

Also coming for the Salvation Army will be the annual kettle drive — bell ringers will be out in front of Wal-Mart and both Newton Dillons locations later this month.

For more information on the Christmas program, or to volunteer for the kettle drives, contact the Salvation Army Office at 208 W 6th St by phone at 316-283-3197.