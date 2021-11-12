'Taste of Christmas wraps this weekend

This weekend the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual "Taste of Christmas."

This year the event will run through Nov. 13

The Taste of Christmas is a chamber event during which local businesses host a holiday themed open house, and shoppers collect puzzle pieces from each business when they visit. Once shoppers fill out their puzzle boards, they can turn them in to the chamber for a chance to win a prize.

Winners will be drawn next week.

Participating businesses include:

Miller Insurance Agency, 714 N Main St.

Et Cetera Shop, 619 N Main St.

Baker Furniture & Carpet, Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th St.

The Graphic Tee, Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th St.

River Mill Woods, Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th St.

Famous Footwear, Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th St.

Phoenix Originals, Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th St.

Vanderbilt's, Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th St.

Newton Tuxedos and Accessories, 1726 N. Main St.

Newton Public Library, 720 Oak St.

Carriage Factory Art Gallery, 128 E. Sixth.

Flowers by Ruzen, 520 Washington Rd

Faith & Life Bookstore, 606 N. Main St.

Marshall Furniture, 126 E. Fifth St.

Prairy Market & Deli, 601 N. Main St.

Anderson's Bookstore & Office Supply. 627 N Main St.

Health E-Quip, 120 E 12th St.

Caring Hands Humane Society, 1400 SE Third St.

McCabe Dentistry, Old Mill, 301 N Main St., No. 104

Grand Central Senior Center, 122 E 6th St.