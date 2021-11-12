Annual community Thanksgiving Dinner planned

Chad Frey

Newton Kansan

nullAn Thanksgiving Dinner that takes upwards of 40 turkeys to serve will be plated Nov. 25 at Grace Community Church — and the church will be welcoming anyone in search of a Thanksgiving Dinner to have a seat in the gymnasium for the meal.

One year ago the Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner was served as a drive-through meal — a first in the then 25-year history of the dinner.

"Last year was really hard," " said Sheri Graham, a member of the organizing committee of the dinner. ".. I think people are ready to get out, they are ready for face-to-tace and fellowship. ... We want to offer people hope, and the best way to do that is face-to-face."

The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at Grace Community Chur, 1600 S. Anderson.

A small army of volunteers cooked and served the meal — just as they have in the past, and just as they will this year.

"Between the five [sponsoring] churches we have around 150 to 200 volunteers, by the time we count all the people who serve, deliver and cook the food.," Graham, said. "It is a huge effort getting everyone involved."

Churches involved include Newton Bible, Grace Community, First Baptist Church, Church of God and Newton Christian Church.

Graham and her husband started helping as volunteers 20 years ago. Through the years, they have taken on more responsibility, asked to become members of the organizing board about five years ago.

It was about that same time that the board came to a realization — the annual dinner had outgrown nearly all of the churches who sponsor the event. Up until that time, the location of the meal rotated from church to church.

"It got to a point where it got too big, and Grace had the best facility to hold it. ... We quit rotating. It was just too hard, especially the delivery. We actually deliver more than we have sit down," Graham said.

As in years past the menu will include turkey, ham corn, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberries, hot rolls, pie, cake, coffee and tea. Carryout, delivery and dine-in options are all available.

The meal is served free of charge, just as it has been for 26 years.

For those who cannot get out, they may call 316-283-2554 Nov. 25 to ask for a meal delivered.